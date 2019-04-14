Thousands Stood In The Rain To See Buttigieg, Hundreds Never Made It Inside

UPDATED: (Sunday, April 14 at 4:50pm)

The limited space inside the Studebaker building meant that hundreds of Buttigieg supporters were left out in the cold and were unable to be inside when the presidential announcement was made.

Prior to addressing the crowd inside, Buttigieg went out in the rain with his husband, Chasten, and spoke to those disappointed about being unable to get inside for the official announcement.

Buttigieg told those assembled outdoors who huddled under umbrellas and ponchos, "I am impressed by all those inside, but I am moved by those of you outside."

ORIGINAL POST:The Studebaker building is being transformed for the expected presidential candidacy announcement of Pete Buttigieg in South Bend Sunday afternoon.

The venue was originally going to be outdoors, but due to weather was moved inside.

The conditions inside this venue are less than ideal though. It is leaking and media are having to cover their equipment and political staffers are using wet/dry shop vacs to try and suck up the pools of water on the floor.

Crowds of people started gathering outside as early as 7am. Many have come from states away or even other countries. They are waiting in cold, windy, rainy conditions. However, even those who have been waiting outside the longest are enthused and undaunted by the weather.

Inside a sound check was held for the young woman who will be singing the national anthem and she stayed dry and on key.

