Watch Live: Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
Credit (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding hearings on President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Barrett would fill the seat left vacant with the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Watch the hearings live.
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett's affiliation with the Christian community People of Praise is drawing scrutiny because of its ultraconservative views on women. Her defenders say examining her beliefs and relationship to the mostly Catholic organization is akin to anti-religious bigotry. But in interviews with a dozen former members of the organization or alumni of the schools it runs, most told The Associated Press that her association with the organization is relevant as the Senate takes up her nomination beginning Monday. Some are excited. Others are concerned.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett signed on to a second “right to life” advertisement against the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision. That's according to supplemental material filed late Friday with the Senate Judiciary Committee. Barrett said her name was included while she was on the faculty at Notre Dame Law School and member of the “University Faculty for Life” group that sponsored the ad in the student newspaper. A copy of the ad was included in her 11-page filing.
ByAssociated Press & MICHAEL TARM AP Legal Affairs Writer•Oct 7, 2020
CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee has made clear in her academic writings that she's at least open to reversing some long-established precedents, possibly including the Roe v. Wade ruling that entrenched women's abortion rights. Amy Coney Barrett in a 2013 Texas Law Review article described precedent as a "soft" high-court rule and not "an inexorable command." She added that "legal culture" has never "treated the reversal of precedent as out-of-bounds." But Barrett has also sometimes struck a pragmatic chord, warning that reversing precedents could shatter trust in the Supreme Court.