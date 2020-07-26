WATCH LIVE: John Lewis' Final Crossing of the Edmund Pettus Bridge By NPR Staff • 5 minutes ago ShareTweetEmail The Rev. Darryl Caldwell speaks as the casket of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., lies in repose during a service at Troy University in Troy, Ala., on Saturday. Credit BRYNN ANDERSON / AP At 11am the body of Rep. John Lewis crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala, where he was brutally beaten as a young man, for the last time. Tags: John LewisEdmund Pettus BridgeSelmaLocalShareTweetEmail