2022 legislative agenda

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus says its 2022 agenda is focused on “economic empowerment.” Caucus Chair Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) said...
Indiana House Republicans' 2022 agenda is led by efforts to cut $1 billion in taxes and curb COVID-19 vaccine mandates.Those are also items that don’t…
Senate Republican leader Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) said his caucus’s agenda this year is focused on “nuts and bolts” measures.That agenda, released…
Indiana House Democrats want the legislature to spend some of the state’s $4 billion surplus this year to help support struggling Hoosiers.Minority Leader…
Gov. Eric Holcomb will push lawmakers to reduce the tax burden on Indiana businesses in the upcoming legislative session. And he’s open to a discussion on…