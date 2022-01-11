Andrew Kreider

-
It’s a rainy Sunday in November, and I’ve returned to my family’s home church here in Elkhart for its 150th Anniversary service. I’m supposed to say a few…
-
For years, I have wanted to own a jukebox. You know, one of those rounded, neon-lit rocket ships with names like Wurlitzer. Or perhaps a glass-topped…
-
My first summer in Michiana, I was part of a group of students who joined a painting business. Our boss, Luke, a fellow student, was a brilliant…
-
It’s dance season. I’m pushing a broom across the floor, collecting an impressive pile of bobby pins, sequins and orange and green feathers. I like to…
-
This last week I was finally let go from my job – not my regular 9 to 5 you understand, but from my side gig - as a personal shopper. It was always for a…
-
It all started so innocently. One of my kids just got a job in Fort Worth, Texas. And February felt like a great time to help him move, a chance to get…
-
The snowy weather has had me inside the last couple of weeks, with time on my hands to read. This is the time of year I often turn to poetry, and as has…
-
There’s an old country song by Dan Hicks, “How can I miss you when you won’t go away?” To me, that’s 2020 in a nutshell.At the theatre, we are in the…
-
Paul Gingrich was for many years my neighbor here in Elkhart. He and his wife Anne were world-travelers with vast experience and influence in places all…
-
It was twenty-five years ago. Pastor Duane Beck of Belmont Mennonite Church had just done a funeral for a young man in the neighborhood who had died from…