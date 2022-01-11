Andy Kostielney

-
The St. Joseph County Commissioners voted 2 to 1 Tuesday morning to enact a controversial redistricting plan that makes two of their districts more…
-
Last week, the all-Republican St. Joseph County Commissioners voted 2 to 1 to advance a redistricting plan that would make two of their districts more…
-
The St. Joseph County Commissioners voted 2 to 1 Tuesday to advance a redistricting plan that would make two of their districts more Republican and the…
-
At the last regular COVID-19 update on Friday, St. Joseph County and South Bend leaders said the tide of the pandemic has turned decisively in the…
-
St. Joseph County’s face mask mandate will stay in place until May 27, more than a month and a half after the statewide mask mandate ends on April 6. But,…
-
At St. Joseph County and South Bend’s biweekly COVID-19 update Friday afternoon, South Bend Mayor James Mueller said officials feel that spring is on the…
-
The latest update on the status of COVID-19 in South Bend and St. Joseph County had all leaders participating in a Friday briefing expressing cautious…
-
"It's here or will be arriving soon."That's the word from Dr. Mark Fox of the St. Joseph Co. Health Dept. on his predictions for the presence of variants…
-
Deputy Health Officer Mark Fox was able to note some positive trends at the St. Joseph County biweekly COVID-19 update on Friday, Dec. 18. The county's…
-
Mueller: "Never Too Late For Us To Get This Right." St. Joe Co. & SB Leaders Provide COVID-19 UpdateNow that Thanksgiving is in the rear view mirror and the December holidays loom large, South Bend Mayor James Mueller says, "It's not inevitable we will…