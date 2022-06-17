© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

Outgoing St. Joseph County Commissioner Andy Kostielney will join design firm DLZ in September

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jakob Lazzaro
Published June 17, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT
county-city.jpg
Jennifer Weingart
/
WVPE Public Radio

Outgoing St. Joseph County Commissioner Andy Kostielney has announced his next move — joining architecture, engineering, surveying and design firm DLZ Indiana this September as part of the company’s client management and business development team.

Kostielney has served as a county commissioner for 14 years and announced late last year that he would not run for reelection in 2022.

But on June 14, he announced that he plans to resign effective Aug. 26 to enter the private sector rather than serving out the remainder of his term.

Kostielney also plans to step down as assistant director of the University of Notre Dame’s Robinson Community Learning Center, a position he has held for 10 years.

On Friday, DLZ Indiana announced Kostielney would join the company in September as part of its client management and business development team.

In a news release, DLZ said Kostielney will focus on “building and nurturing client relationships and establishing new opportunities to deliver innovative solutions” to Indiana communities.

The company has worked with governments across the Midwest as consultants designing large public infrastructure projects.

With Kostielney on the way out, the St. Joseph County GOP will select a replacement to serve the remainder of his term.

One possible choice is Carl Baxmeyer, who won the Republican primary for District 1 Commissioner and will face Democrat Donald Westerhausen in this November’s election.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.

Tags

WVPE News LocalSt. Joseph County CommissionersAndy Kostielneyresigning
Jakob Lazzaro
Jakob Lazzaro comes to Indiana from Chicago, where he graduated from Northwestern University in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and a double major in History. Before joining WVPE, he wrote NPR's Source of the Week e-mail newsletter, and previously worked for CalMatters, Pittsburgh's 90.5 WESA and North by Northwestern.
See stories by Jakob Lazzaro