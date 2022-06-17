Outgoing St. Joseph County Commissioner Andy Kostielney will join design firm DLZ in September

Outgoing St. Joseph County Commissioner Andy Kostielney has announced his next move — joining architecture, engineering, surveying and design firm DLZ Indiana this September as part of the company’s client management and business development team.

Kostielney has served as a county commissioner for 14 years and announced late last year that he would not run for reelection in 2022.

But on June 14, he announced that he plans to resign effective Aug. 26 to enter the private sector rather than serving out the remainder of his term.

Kostielney also plans to step down as assistant director of the University of Notre Dame’s Robinson Community Learning Center, a position he has held for 10 years.

On Friday, DLZ Indiana announced Kostielney would join the company in September as part of its client management and business development team.

In a news release, DLZ said Kostielney will focus on “building and nurturing client relationships and establishing new opportunities to deliver innovative solutions” to Indiana communities.

The company has worked with governments across the Midwest as consultants designing large public infrastructure projects.

With Kostielney on the way out, the St. Joseph County GOP will select a replacement to serve the remainder of his term.

One possible choice is Carl Baxmeyer, who won the Republican primary for District 1 Commissioner and will face Democrat Donald Westerhausen in this November’s election.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.