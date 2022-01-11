-
Gov. Eric Holcomb is appealing a judge’s ruling in his emergency powers lawsuit against the General Assembly.Legislators passed a law this year, HEA 1123,…
-
Indiana lost in federal appeals court – again – over a 2017 anti-abortion law.The measure in question allows a judge to tell an underage person’s parents…
-
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled a South Bend man should receive a new trial on a murder charge for allegedly providing the…
-
A lawyer representing a man scheduled to be executed at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute Tuesday is asking an appeals court to delay the…
-
Lezmond Mitchell is scheduled to die by lethal injection at the Federal Penitentiary in Terre Haute Wednesday evening. Mitchell is the only Native…
-
Attorneys for a Native American man set to be executed August 26th in Indiana say the government isn’t following proper execution protocols.Lezmond…
-
THE LATEST:TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. has carried out the first federal execution in nearly two decades, putting to death a man who was convicted…
-
An Indiana woman convicted in a crash that killed three children who were crossing a highway to board a school bus is appealing her conviction. A notice…
-
Attorney General Curtis Hill is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on the constitutionality of a 2017 anti-abortion law.If a girl under 18 in Indiana…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court says it won't take an expedited appeal from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a dispute over flavored…