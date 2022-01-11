-
On Tuesday, the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners agreed to spend over $1.2 million dollars in COVID relief funding on a potential sewer cleanup in a…
-
The Mishawaka Common Council voted to spend a portion of the city’s American Rescue Plan funding Monday night. The city will spend roughly $1 million on…
-
The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners approved a study Tuesday to explore rebuilding the county’s home for eldery and disabled residents.County…
-
Funding is officially in place for a mental health crisis center in St. Joseph County. Mental health advocates have been pushing for a 24-hour, walk-in…
-
Earlier this week, the Elkhart Common Council approved nearly $2.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding to support workforce housing initiatives. At…
-
The Goshen Common Council passed a resolution Tuesday outlining how the city wants to spend its American Rescue Plan funding.Goshen received nearly $6.7…
-
The Elkhart Common Council approved federal COVID-19 relief funding Monday to help create a master plan for the city’s downtown. In a memo filed with the…
-
The city of Mishawaka received just under $12 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The city council heard public comment Monday evening on…