attack on U.S. capitol

-
It was cold and windy in South Bend Thursday night, but about 20 people braved the weather to demonstrate for democracy and voting rights. The…
-
A Bloomington man has been charged with four crimes in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.Antony Vo, 28, is accused of knowingly…
-
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected Trump-ally Rep. Jim Banks for a seat on the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the…
-
A Greene County woman charged with illegally entering the United States Capitol on January 6 announced plans to accept a plea deal in federal court…
-
A Greene County woman became the first of more than 400 people to be sentenced for involvement in the January 6 storming of the Capitol building. Indiana…
-
A pair of Hoosiers received their formal charges during an arraignment hearing in federal court Monday.Israel Tutrow of Greenfield and Joshua Wagner of…
-
A photo of the Capitol building in Washington D.C., the night after rioters violently occupied the Capitol in January 2021. (Courtesy of Garret VanHoy)A…
-
A federal judge ruled Friday, Jon Schaffer, the Indiana man accused in January’s insurrection at the United States Capitol, will remain in federal…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two central Indiana men face federal charges stemming from the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building. Federal authorities…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — About 250 Indiana National Guard soldiers are expected to remain in Washington for about two more months after being sent there to…