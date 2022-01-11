-
Benton Harbor Area Schools released its back-to school plan this week which includes options for both in-person and virtual learning. All high school…
A next step has been approved in Benton Harbor on a plan with the state of Michigan to improve student and financial outcomes. The Benton Harbor Community…
Today the Michigan Dept. of Treasury announced on behalf of the Benton Harbor Area Schools Community Engagement Advisory Committee that more time will be…
Benton Harbor Area Schools chose Dr. Andrae Townsel as it's new superintendent Monday night The two final candidates, Townsel and interim superintendent…
The Benton Harbor Area Schools board declined to vote Tuesday night to create an advisory committee for the district. The advisory committee is a state…
The Benton Harbor School board is sending a draft plan to the state that includes efforts to boost student outcomes and pay down the districts debt…
NEW: The state of Michigan issued the following statement in reaction to the BHAS vote last night rejecting the plan the state put forth as a tentative…
Today Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to Benton Harbor school leaders acknowledging that she understands the Board has voted not to accept…
The Benton Harbor mayor lead a delegation to Lansing Tuesday to meet with lawmakers and the Governor about a Department of Treasury lead plan that would…
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer listened for more than two hours Wednesday night as Benton Harbor community members implored her not to close their…