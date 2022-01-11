-
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) visited West Lafayette Friday to promote the $3.5 trillion dollar budget resolution currently moving through…
-
Watch Live: Sen. Bernie Sanders is holding a press conference as he falls farther behind former Vice President Joe Biden in the race for the Democratic…
-
Michigan residents who support Senator Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign are disappointed by the election results. But many say they remain…
-
Former Vice President Joe Biden plans events of both sides of Michigan today as he heads toward what could be a pivotal Democratic primary election in…
-
Bernie Sanders is campaigning across Michigan this weekend, the state with most delegates available in next Tuesday's crucial presidential primary…
-
The leading Democratic presidential candidates are heading for Michigan…as the state prepares for party primary elections next week. About a half-dozen…
-
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bernie Sanders has scored a resounding victory in Nevada’s presidential caucuses. His win on Saturday cements his status as the…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — Who's got the goods on health care policy? That qnt in the feisty Democratic presidential debate as rivals stood accused of being…
-
Warren Goes After Bloomberg For Allegations Of Sexual Harassment One of the debate’s critical moments happened when former New York City Mayor Mike…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign plans to ask for a partial recount of the Iowa caucus results after the state Democratic Party…