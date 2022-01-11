-
Indiana reports more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. State health officials open booster shots to Hoosiers 12 to 15 years old. And the…
The Indiana Department of Health announced late Wednesday Hoosiers 12 to 15 years old are now eligible for booster shots. This comes after approval for…
Students will return to the University of Notre Dame next week amid a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases. In preparation, the university has modified…
Is Indiana ready for omicron? One epidemiologist said the public health system is ready for the latest COVID-19 variant – but still needs Hoosiers’ help…
Gov. Eric Holcomb is encouraging Hoosiers to get vaccinated amid reports COVID-19’s highly contagious omicron variant has been detected in Indiana.READ…
Indiana reports its first case of the COVID-19 variant omicron. Epidemiologists and hospitals sound the alarm as hospitalizations rise across the state.…
The University of Notre Dame is requiring all students to get a COVID-19 booster shot to minimize on-campus cases in the face of the delta and omicron…
Former U.S. Surgeon General and Indiana state health commissioner Dr. Jerome Adams says a winter COVID-19 surge in Indiana isn’t a matter of “if” but “how…
Today we revisit a few of the most interesting topics we covered this week, including COVID-19 booster shots and tips on staying safe during the holidays,…
Indiana surpasses 16,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Health officials say anyone who wants to can get their booster shot. And the state prepares to…