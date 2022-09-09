Latest COVID-19 boosters available for Hoosiers 12 and up

The latest COVID-19 booster shots are now available to Hoosiers ages 12 and up.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved an updated booster shot last week.

Jeni O’Malley with the Indiana Department of Health said in a statement that the state has ordered over 37,700 doses of the new Moderna booser and 90,600 doses of the Pfizer booster, which are being shipped to providers “in waves.”

“Some providers have them available now, while others are still awaiting shipments,” O’Malley said.

Tippecanoe County Health Officer Dr. Greg Loomis said their department has 300 Pfizer boosters and 300 Moderna boosters. He said to receive a vaccine, people need to be more than two months from their last vaccine, booster, or having tested positive for COVID.

“If you’ve never been vaccinated, that is had your first or second shot, you have to start back at the beginning,” Loomis said.

The latest booster includes both the original strain of the virus and two of the most recent strains, currently responsible for the majority of U.S. infections .

“In other words, this is the first time we’ve had a vaccination out for a virus that is presently in the communities,” Loomis said.

Pfizer shots are available for people ages 12 and up, and Moderna is available for those 18 and up.

After one day, Loomis said the Tippecanoe County health department has already almost run through its supply of Moderna boosters.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, Hoosiers should check with their health care provider or pharmacy to see if the vaccine shipments have arrived. Ourshot.in.gov will be updated as more information becomes available and locations confirm they have received shipments.

