-
The Indiana Department of Health announced late Wednesday Hoosiers 12 to 15 years old are now eligible for booster shots. This comes after approval for…
-
Students will return to the University of Notre Dame next week amid a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases. In preparation, the university has modified…
-
Is Indiana ready for omicron? One epidemiologist said the public health system is ready for the latest COVID-19 variant – but still needs Hoosiers’ help…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb is encouraging Hoosiers to get vaccinated amid reports COVID-19’s highly contagious omicron variant has been detected in Indiana.READ…
-
Last week, the University of Notre Dame announced it would require all students to get a COVID-19 booster shot. The university is now requiring all…
-
The University of Notre Dame is requiring all students to get a COVID-19 booster shot to minimize on-campus cases in the face of the delta and omicron…
-
Indiana lawmakers announced they will come back into session before the end of November to help the governor end the state’s public health emergency and…
-
The Indiana Department of Health has announced boosters are available for all Hoosiers 18 and older – regardless of occupation, age or underlying health…
-
Today we talk about how incidents of sexual violence are reported and handled on college campuses.We also get an update on COVID-19 booster shots, and…
-
State health officials say anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot should feel free to get one.The state’s guidance, following Centers for…