Indiana opens pediatric booster shots to Hoosiers 5 to 11 years old

The Indiana Department of Health announced Friday Hoosiers 5 to 11 years old may now receive a COVID-19 booster shot .

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the pediatric Pfizer booster dose earlier in the week .

In a statement, the state health department said booster doses help prevent hospitalization and death from COVID-19 and variants. Statewide cases have more than doubled in just the last month.

Hoosiers 5 to 11 years old who had their last COVID-19 vaccine dose at least five months ago are eligible for their booster.

There are more than 600,000 Hoosiers in that age group, but only 128,186 – or 21.1 percent – are fully vaccinated. That puts Indiana behind the national total of 29 percent .

To sign up and find a pediatric vaccine location, go to OurShot.IN.gov or call 211. Any site that offers pediatric doses can administer these booster shots and most sites accept walk-ins.

