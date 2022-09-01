Indiana health provider says new approved COVID-19 boosters could arrive in September

As the federal government begins the process of authorizing more COVID-19 vaccine boosters, local health care organizations are making preparations to get those shots out to Hoosiers.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given authorization to boosters made by both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech.

Suzanne Clem is vice president of community engagement with Open Door Health Services in Muncie and Anderson. She said the next step is approval by a vaccine panel with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“As long as that process goes smoothly, we expect to have it ‘in-hand’ within a couple of weeks," Clem said. "We know folks are eager for that vaccine that will address the original novel coronavirus strain, but also the subvariants of omicron.”

The CDC advisory panel is scheduled to meet Thursday.

Meanwhile, the CDC community spread tracker lists more than half of Indiana's counties at high risk of community level COVID spread right now.

Clem says it’s important to follow CDC recommendations in these counties.

“Right now in ‘red,’ that does include masking indoors. And I know we’re all a little bit tired of masks, but gosh, it is still really important.”

You can receive any of the COVID vaccines – and the latest booster once it’s fully approved – from your healthcare provider or at community clinics. To find a location, you can go to ourshot.in.gov or call Indiana 211.