Indiana schools are seeing a surge in the number of students taking career and technical education courses this school year. Nearly 225,000 students…
An interest-free loan program called "Accelerate Indiana" launches Wednesday to aid Hoosiers taking quick job certification programs. Some workers could…
The Indiana Governor’s Workforce Cabinet is sharing student contact information, on a voluntary basis, with companies looking to hire. The Career and…
High school courses in areas including cosmetology and culinary arts will keep their state funding in a version of the budget approved by the Senate after…
High school courses in areas like culinary arts and cosmetology could lose state funding if a budget proposal from Republican lawmakers passes. Educators…
The Governor’s Workforce Cabinet is giving an additional $1.5 million to career and technical education programs. The money is meant to offset the cost of…
The Indiana Office of Career and Technical Education is encouraging schools to offer technical education classes in-person to more than 200,000 students…
The U.S. Department of Education announced it approved Indiana’s new four-year plan for career and technical education. It’s part of a larger strategy to…
A dozen schools received grants to teach new high school classes that will test a career and technical education curriculum being developed by the state…
Career and Technical Education programs across the state are preparing to offer in-person classes to high school students in July. It could be the first…