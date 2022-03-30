© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

Indiana creates grant program to usher students into career pathways

IPB News | By Justin Hicks
Published March 30, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT
Justin Hicks
/
IPB News
The new grants could be used for helping students earn certifications in careers like welding.

The Indiana Department of Education is offering money to schools, nonprofits and employers to help shepherd students into high-wage careers. The state is calling it the Explore, Engage, and Experience grant.

Through the grant program, the state hopes to increase the number of high schoolers doing work-based learning or earning credentials like associate’s degrees while still in school. Then, when they graduate, leaders want students to pursue employment, enroll in higher education or enlist in the military.

The projects all have to align with one of the state’s latest curriculums for students — Next Level Programs of Study for career and technical education, Indiana College Core or Graduation Pathways.

The grants will be funded with $25 million dollars given to the state by the federal government for education-focused pandemic aid. Grant applications are due by mid-May with awards scheduled to be announced in June.

Tags

Indiana News Indiana Department of Educationcareerscareer and technical educationLocal
Justin Hicks
Justin Hicks has joined the reporting team for Indiana Public Broadcasting News (IPB News) through funding made available by (IPBS) Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations. Justin will be based out of WVPE in his new role as a Workforce Development Reporter for IPB News. Justin comes to Indiana by way of New York. He has a Master's Degree from the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute at New York University. He previously earned a Bachelor of Music Degree from Appalachian State University where he played trumpet. He first learned about Elkhart, Indiana, because of the stamp on his brass instrument indicating where it was produced.
