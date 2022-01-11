-
The number of students who earned a diploma in 2021 is consistent to the past few years, according to data the Indiana Department of Education released…
Indiana's education officials are seeking public comment on how to best measure the way schools prepare students for life after high school, as part of…
Indiana will spend $2 million to help fully license special education teachers by offering scholarships for required training and streamlining required…
Most Hoosier third graders are on track with their reading skills according to newly released testing data. But results for Indiana's third grade literacy…
Nearly 19 percent of Indiana students were chronically absent last school year, a substantial increase from prior years. It's the latest evidence that the…
After years of violating federal special education law, Indiana officials began talks with the U.S. Department of Education last week about their plan to…
Indiana education officials took the next step to revamp school accountability this week. The State Board of Education approved a list of student…
Indiana lawmakers will address concerns from school leaders about a possible loss of funding because of the high number of children forced to quarantine…
The U.S. Department of Education has approved Indiana's plan outlining how the state is using the latest round of federal COVID-19 relief funding.…
About 70 percent of Indiana schools had lower attendance rates in 2020-21 compared to the previous year, a sign of the toll that the fragmented education…