Elkhart High School wins $500,000 state award for college credential program

Elkhart High School has been recognized as the top high school in Indiana for student participation in the Crossing the Finish Line college credential program.

The award came with a $500,000 dollar check, which was presented to the high school Tuesday.

The Indiana Department of Education program provides free tuition, books, and fees at Ivy Tech Community College or Vincennes University for students just a few credits away from completing their credential.

This past summer, 104 Elkhart High School students participated and earned 312 credits at Ivy Tech through the program.

The high school currently offers more than 20 dual credit courses through Ivy Tech and Vincennes University.

Elkhart Community Schools holds WVPE’s license.

