-
President Joe Biden has chosen a new administrator to oversee Region 5 of the Environmental Protection Agency — which covers Indiana and other Great Lakes…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Big Ten officials have decided to move next month's men's basketball tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis. Games will be played…
-
MUNSTER, Ind. (AP) — Officials have broken ground on an expansion of the South Shore commuter rail line through part of western Lake County. Gov. Eric…
-
Chicago’s emergency travel order for Indiana takes effect on Friday at midnight. The order is aimed at limiting travel to and from the city to the Hoosier…
-
NEW: CHICAGO (AP) — Much of the snow that was supposed to fall in the Midwest has come down and now it's time for the main event: Record-breaking cold.The…
-
CHICAGO (AP) — Snowfall in the Midwest is taking its toll on air travel in Chicago as one plane trying to land at O'Hare International Airport slid off…
-
CHICAGO (AP) — Snow has forced the cancellation of more than 200 flights at Chicago's international airports on Halloween.Chicago's Department of Aviation…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is returning campaign contributions from a former Chicago attorney who led a vigorous…
-
CHICAGO (AP) — Democrat Pete Buttigieg says he needs to meet more voters in the black community and they "need to see me in action for a longer period of…
-
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — It's the final day for Amtrak trains on the Hoosier State passenger line between Indianapolis and Chicago.The last train from…