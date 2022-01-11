-
State officials announced Tuesday the recipients of funding under Indiana's new $500 million grant program that aims to improve quality of life, and…
The South Bend-Elkhart Regional Development Authority was awarded the full $50 million dollars it was seeking in state economic development grants…
Cities and counties in the South Bend-Elkhart area have teamed up to ask for $50 million in state funding for economic development projects. Regional…
An economic development group in the South Bend-Elkhart area is piloting a new apprenticeship program for the region. The program will be run by Labs for…
Indiana just designated two areas – one on the border of Louisville and the other in north central Indiana – as "talent regions." It means local agencies…
An annual study ranks Hamilton County as the highest-ranked large county in Indiana for attracting skilled workers, thanks, in part, to trends accelerated…
If Indiana wants to attract certain businesses, the state will have to help them go green. That’s what speakers representing economic development…
Economic development started in Elkhart in 2017 is continuing into 2018. Economic numbers in the first quarter are up.The city of Elkhart has issued…