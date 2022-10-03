Holcomb in Germany, Switzerland for economic development trip

Gov. Eric Holcomb is in Europe this week for his 13th international economic development trip.

Holcomb is again focused on strengthening relationships with companies that already have facilities in Indiana.

The governor will spend the week in Germany and Switzerland, meeting with companies like security firm Dormakaba, medical device manufacturer Medartis and pharmaceutical giant Roche.

He and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will also focus on the energy sector, hosting a roundtable in Germany centered on renewable energy sources and the global energy sector transition.

The trip, like all of Indiana’s international trade missions, is paid for through private dollars, donated to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s foundation.

