Indiana News

Holcomb in Germany, Switzerland for economic development trip

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published October 3, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb sits in a green chair and speaks into a microphone that he's holding at a local chamber of commerce event. Holcomb is a White man with white and gray hair, a white and gray beard and glasses. He's wearing a light-colored checkered shirt and a navy blue blazer.
FILE PHOTO: Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Gov. Eric Holcomb's third economic development trip to Germany and Switzerland will include a focus on the energy sector.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is in Europe this week for his 13th international economic development trip.

Holcomb is again focused on strengthening relationships with companies that already have facilities in Indiana.

The governor will spend the week in Germany and Switzerland, meeting with companies like security firm Dormakaba, medical device manufacturer Medartis and pharmaceutical giant Roche.

He and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will also focus on the energy sector, hosting a roundtable in Germany centered on renewable energy sources and the global energy sector transition.

The trip, like all of Indiana’s international trade missions, is paid for through private dollars, donated to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s foundation.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Indiana News IPBLocalGov. Eric Holcombeconomic developmentEurope
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri.
