St. Joseph County officials eye another big development deal near New Carlisle, expansion to economic development area

With land just beginning to be cleared for the $3.5 billion General Motors battery plant, another massive development could soon materialize southeast of New Carlisle.

According to a contract approved last week by the St. Joseph County Redevelopment Commission, a company listed as Razor5 LLC, is interested in buying up to 800 acres of land near Huckleberry and Gordon roads southeast of New Carlisle.

County officials have not said what company Razor5 represents and the contract requires confidentiality until discussions for a sale move further along.

The agreement at this stage calls for Razor to pay the landowner $1 million to be allowed to survey the land, but a sale price will have to be negotiated later.

The move comes as the county moves to expand the New Carlisle Economic Development Area. The expansion allows the county to use tax revenues from that area to finance projects focused on future developments such as water and sewer lines and road improvements.

The expansion also allows the county more latitude should it wish to purchase those properties in the future.

A town hall meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. tonight at the New Carlisle Olive Township Public Library to discuss the plan. However, the meeting comes just one day before the redevelopment commission is scheduled to approve the project, leaving little room for feedback.