-
The Elkhart Civic Theatre will open its first fall production, “Silent Sky,” at the Bristol Opera House and via livestream on Oct. 2. But, the company…
-
Dec. 24 at 7pm: All Songs Considered for the Holidays: Bob And Robin's Holiday Cruise to BermudaThis year, All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin…
-
WVPE is a media sponsor of Meredith Willson's The Music Man at the Elkhart Civic Theatre. This Broadway classic is on stage at the Umble Center at Goshen…
-
The Elkhart Civic Theatre is planning a renovation of the Bristol Opera House.The 110 thousand dollar renovation will revamp the lobby area and overhaul…