The Elkhart Municipal Airport is expected to receive nearly $6 million from the Federal Aviation Administration over the next six years.The airport…
The Elkhart Municipal Airport received more than $1 million from the Federal Aviation Administration.The money will go towards the second phase of…
The Elkhart branch of the Experimental Aircraft Association is hosting a Young Eagles event on Saturday that allows kids to fly in small private aircraft.…
It’s a stuffy summer’s day at the Elkhart Municipal Airport. The only shade available is under the wing of a massive Boeing B-17 that’s just landed on the…