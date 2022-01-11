-
Judy Fox is a University of Notre Dame law professor and directs the school’s Economic Justice Clinic. She’s represented low-income clients on eviction…
One year after the state launched an optional program to help landlords and tenants see if they can reach an eviction settlement out of court, tenant…
In a surprise to many, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new eviction moratorium Tuesday, targeting areas of the country that are at…
The Indiana House voted Wednesday to overturn a 2020 veto made by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The measure that hampers local efforts to increase tenant rights and…
The Indiana Senate voted Monday to override Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto of a tenant-landlord bill passed last year. The move would restrict local governments…
Housing advocates are bracing for a “tsunami” of evictions after Indiana lifted its moratorium a little more than a week ago.There’s no way to know…
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 69 additional confirmed deaths over the last week, bringing the state’s total to 2,775. The state…
Indiana housing advocates say the Hoosier State faces a rental housing crisis with its eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of the month.Those…