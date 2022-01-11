-
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s latest COVID-19 executive order requires hospitals to share new information, but does not reimpose any statewide restrictions during…
Gov. Eric Holcomb didn’t shed any more light Tuesday on why he extended his latest COVID-19 executive order by just two days.For months, Holcomb’s…
Gov. Eric Holcomb is again extending a limited COVID-19 executive order related to health care workers. But instead of another month, it’s just for two…
Wednesday Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he would be signing an Executive Order calling for tighter restrictions to try and curb the surge of…
Indiana universities and companies will not be able to bring many skilled international professors and researchers to the state until 2021 due to an…
President Donald Trump declared meat processing plants “critical infrastructure” to keep facilities operating through the COVID-19 crisis. Indiana is home…
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s "Stay-At-Home" order comes as the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to grow in Indiana. One economist says Holcomb’s actions…