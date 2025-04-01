Libraries face uncertainty as federal grant agency faces elimination

Local libraries, including the Elkhart Public Library, are bracing for potential impacts following an executive order from President Donald Trump that could eliminate the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), the federal agency that distributes grants to libraries and museums nationwide.

The IMLS has long provided critical funding to libraries, supporting programs and resources that benefit communities, including access to historical archives, digital resources, and interlibrary loan services. Without this funding, libraries like Elkhart's may face budget constraints and be forced to scale back their services.

Mary Beth Schlabach, Interim Executive Director of Elkhart Public Library, expressed concern about the potential loss of resources that libraries and their patrons depend on. “Libraries have been around for centuries and have been a part of the community. It’s there for everybody, for any situation,” Schlabach said.

Schlabach also emphasized the importance of local history archives, which are often maintained by public libraries. She pointed out that without federal support, many libraries may struggle to preserve their unique collections. “Another city’s not going to care about the Elkhart Truth or the history of Elkhart. We need to realize there’s real value in having that, and I hope that’s not lost,” she said.

The elimination of IMLS could push libraries back to a time before the agency’s creation, when they operated with significantly fewer resources. Libraries would have to rely more heavily on local funding, potentially cutting back on the variety of materials and services they offer.

As discussions about the budget cuts continue, Schlabach and others worry about the long-term consequences for libraries that play an essential role in communities across the country.

The future of libraries is uncertain, and local officials are awaiting more information on how the elimination of IMLS will affect both public funding and available resources.