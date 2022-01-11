falling cases

-
Two weeks ago, St. Joseph County dropped to the ‘yellow’ category, which indicates moderate spread of COVID-19, for the first time since September. But…
Indiana surpasses 16,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Health officials say anyone who wants to can get their booster shot. And the state prepares to…
Student COVID-19 cases are dropping, in line with statewide declines. At the same time, businesses and workers have questions about how Indiana’s…
Last week, only one WVPE listener county — LaGrange — was in the “red” category, indicating unchecked community spread of the virus, on Indiana’s COVID-19…
Last week, four WVPE listener counties were in the “red” category on Indiana’s COVID-19 tracking map, which indicates unchecked community spread of the…
State health officials say there are positive signs that Indiana may be emerging from the surge of COVID-19 cases it’s experienced the last couple months.…