-
Thirty years from now, the way we feed livestock, pets, and even ourselves might include a lot more bugs. With the help of a more than $2 million grant…
-
It could get easier for landowners who do climate-friendly practices to get some extra cash under a new state Senate bill. The bill would create a state…
-
A controversial bill that would dissolve protections for the state’s wetlands passed in the Senate on Monday.The author of the bill, Sen. Chris Garten…
-
Farmers are asking for more federal aid from the financial hits during the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent multi-stop visit around the Midwest, U.S.…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has ordered coronavirus testing of agricultural and migrant workers, citing 11 outbreaks at farms and food-processing…
-
Lawmakers voted to send a bill to the governor on Wednesday that would create a working group to look into penalties for misusing pesticides.The original…
-
Two bills working their way through the Indiana legislature would increase penalties for farmers and others who misuse pesticides. One aim of the…
-
The December Ag Economy Barometer shows farmers are less confident about current conditions, but are more optimistic looking into the future.The national…
-
WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Some Indiana farmers have started harvesting their first legal crop of hemp without knowing for certain whether it will be…
-
A recent measure of agricultural sentiment showed farmers increasingly worried about their economic futures. The Ag Economy Barometer saw the largest…