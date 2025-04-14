Citizens’ Climate Lobby round-table sounds alarm on solar funding cuts

A recent climate roundtable in southwest Michigan raised concerns that clean energy funding cuts could ripple across state lines and impact Indiana farmers, churches, and schools.

Hosted by the Citizens’ Climate Lobby in St. Joseph, the event brought together public officials, educators, business owners and conservationists to discuss how the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has supported clean energy efforts in local communities. But with several IRA programs frozen or under threat, many fear that momentum could be lost.

Peter Boogaart, a representative of the Holland, Michigan chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, said Indiana farms in particular stand to benefit from IRA-supported solar projects—not just for the environmental upside, but for economic survival.

“Farmers get paid to rent their land to do that,” Boogaart said. “That income stream is a real anchor for a lot of farms that are financially stretched. They get that check rain or shine.”

Boogaart said solar farms, unlike urban sprawl or industrial development, allow farmland to rest and rejuvenate while generating stable income for landowners.

He also emphasized the importance of public engagement, especially in rural communities.

“We still believe when congresspeople hear from their constituents, they respond,” Boogaart said. “I like to say citizenship is a participation game.”

While the roundtable took place in Michigan, organizers said the issues apply broadly across the Midwest. Schools, nonprofits, and small businesses in Indiana have access to many of the same programs—if funding continues.