Leaders of a state energy task force said they won’t get involved in a debate over how to calculate the extra energy people with solar panels deliver to…
Wind turbine service technician and solar panel installer are two of the fastest growing jobs in the U.S. If passed, the infrastructure and budget…
Though many businesses start with a lifelong dream, Crossroads Solar is not that company. Co-founder Patrick Regan said he never thought he’d be making…
In his July 29 annual state of the city address, South Bend Mayor James Mueller made infrastructure investments a priority and announced plans for a…
St. Joseph County was recently recognized for being “solar-friendly” and for protecting pollinator habitats in its development projects. The county…