federal grant

-
The head of the South Shore Line says the commuter railroad’s two big improvement projects are proceeding as scheduled without any delays.The two projects…
-
Two more members of the Elkhart County Board of Health are leaving in the latest fallout from the County Council’s unanimous September vote to reject a…
-
St. Joseph County’s 2022 budget and a Centers for Disease control grant focused on minority communities will now go into effect after the County Council…
-
The Elkhart County Council voted unanimously Saturday to not apply for a federal health grant that would have helped educate minority populations about…
-
The Governor’s Workforce Cabinet is giving an additional $1.5 million to career and technical education programs. The money is meant to offset the cost of…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has announced nine Indiana airports will share more than $3 million in infrastructure grants.The…