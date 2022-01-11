-
Elkhart County Commissioners today voted to drop the potential for fines for non-compliance with the county's face mask health order.Businesses that…
-
A state Senate bill aims to crack down on farmers and others who deliberately misuse pesticides like dicamba while giving people with minor pesticide…
-
Indiana’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is citing two nursing homes for serious violations. It’s the first time major COVID-19 workplace…
-
At least two Indiana school districts face federal lawsuits claiming they didn’t do enough to protect students from bullying. Meanwhile, anti-bullying…
-
Under a new bill in the Michigan State Senate, fines paid by industry groups who violate environmental regulations would go to the communities most…