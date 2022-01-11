-
DETROIT (AP) — A judge has rejected a request to dismiss misdemeanor charges against a former Michigan governor in the Flint water scandal. Lawyers for…
-
DETROIT (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and other ex-officials have been told they're…
-
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is campaigning in Michigan with Joe Biden, and he calls his former vice president his "brother." Obama…
-
DETROIT (AP) — Workers at one of the largest General Motors factories have voted to ratify a new contract with the company, an indication that a five-week…
-
April of next year marks the six-year anniversary of the start of the Flint Water Crisis. That’s significant… because state law gives prosecutors six…