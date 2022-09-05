Flint moving to “final phase” of lead pipe replacement program

The clock is ticking on Flint’s lead pipe replacement program.

During the city’s water crisis, aging pipes damaged by improperly treated water released lead into Flint’s drinking water.

Since 2016, the city says it has inspected 27,133 service lines and replaced 10,059 lead and galvanized lines, as of mid-July.

Michael Brown is Flint’s city public works director. He said there’s still more work to be done, but some homeowners aren’t cooperating.

“We have [more than] 600 people that have signed affidavits. They don’t want us even to touch their lines,” said Brown.

Brown said he wants property owners to allow crews to “look and check your line.” If it’s a lead line, you get it replaced for free.

Last month, the city approved a $17 million contract to complete more than 400 lead pipe replacements and 8,500 restorations.

The city said this is the “final phase” of lead line replacements that Flint hopes to complete by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 Michigan Radio. To see more, visit Michigan Radio.