DETROIT (AP) — A judge has rejected a request to dismiss misdemeanor charges against a former Michigan governor in the Flint water scandal. Lawyers for…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Attorneys for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder are telling prosecutors that the Flint water case should be dismissed because he was…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has been charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in the Flint water crisis. Residents'…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a proposed $600 million deal between the state of Michigan and Flint residents harmed by…
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has declined to take a case stemming from the 2014 water crisis in Flint, Michigan.Approximately 25,000 people have…
April of next year marks the six-year anniversary of the start of the Flint Water Crisis. That’s significant… because state law gives prosecutors six…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Authorities investigating Flint's water crisis have used search warrants to seize from storage the state-owned mobile devices of…
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge says the federal government can be sued by Flint residents who blame the Environmental Protection Agency for waiting too long…
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is picking up where former Attorney General Bill Schuette left off on three major investigations. They include…