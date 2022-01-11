-
President Joe Biden has chosen a new administrator to oversee Region 5 of the Environmental Protection Agency — which covers Indiana and other Great Lakes…
-
A federal court has ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to decide whether to make the lake sturgeon a federally protected species.The ancient…
-
Over the next two decades, Indiana will need more than $13 billion to repair or replace aging water and wastewater infrastructure. That’s according to the…
-
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A newly published report says powerful wind gusts linked to global warming are harming water quality in Lake Erie and perhaps…
-
A new group needs your help to keep invasive plants like Bell’s honeysuckle and Oriental bittersweet out of the Great Lakes region. Clair Ryan is the…
-
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Water levels at two upper Great Lakes have broken records as predicted, and they're expected to get higher in coming months.…
-
Erosion along Lake Michigan is pitting neighbor against neighbor in Indiana. While some want to build barriers to protect their property along the lake,…
-
As sea levels rise, the nation’s Atlantic and Pacific coastlines are eroding — putting homes and businesses in jeopardy. But climate change also is…
-
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Road damage from the overflowing Great Lakes and other waterways may carry a whopping price tag for Michigan. Brad Wieferich…
-
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A cruise ship currently being built in Norway is scheduled to visit the Great Lakes, including a stop at Traverse City in…