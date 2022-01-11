-
Today Notre Dame announced the cancellation of IDEA Week 2020.Here is a portion of the notification that went out to participants:IDEA Week 2020 has been…
-
Today Notre Dame announced that Trevor Noah, who hosts The Daily Show, will be part of Idea Week 2020. Noah will perform Sun., Apr. 19 at Purcell Pavilion…
-
Janelle Shane is the author and curator of a blog that looks at the funny side of artificial intelligence called aiweirdness.com. For the blog, Shane…
-
On April 8 Notre Dame’s IDEA week will be back in town with speakers, contests and events. This year IDEA week features Bill Nye the Science Guy and Wired…
-
Over 10 days and more than 30 events The University of Notre Dame executed their first ‘Idea Week.’ Now that it’s over organizers are looking forward to…
-
Monday, April 23 & 30, 2018 at 9 PMIn conjunction with Idea Week at The Unviersity of Notre Dame, WVPE brings two extra broadcasts of Innovation Hub,…
-
The University of Notre Dame’s Idea Week festival kicks off Friday with events on campus including a talk by Patti LuPone.The festival runs until Sunday…