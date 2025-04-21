IDEA Week 2025 brings innovation, networking to South Bend

Entrepreneurs, students, and community leaders will gather in South Bend this week for IDEA Week 2025, a four-day event focused on innovation, technology, and business development.

Organized by the South Bend – Elkhart Regional Partnership, the event runs April 22–25 and features workshops, keynote speakers, live performances, and networking opportunities at venues throughout the city.

Organizers will launch the week with a kickoff party at the Momentum Entrepreneurship Hub on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Sessions and events will take place at several locations, including South Bend City Church, the St. Joseph County Public Library, and the Morris Performing Arts Center.

This year’s speakers include Ashley Flowers, creator of the popular true crime podcast Crime Junkie, and Max Yoder, author and co-founder of Lessonly, a learning software company. Topics will range from business leadership to hands-on demonstrations of emerging technologies.

Most events are free and open to the public. However, several require paid tickets, including performances by the band OK Go at the Morris, comedian Sahib Singh, and a community dance party.

Organizers said IDEA Week aims to strengthen the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and create space for meaningful collaboration.

