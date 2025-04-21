© 2025 WVPE
IDEA Week 2025 brings innovation, networking to South Bend

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published April 21, 2025 at 4:04 PM EDT
IDEA Week has been an annual event hosted by the South Bend - Elkhart Regional Partnership since 2017. This sign is from the 2023 IDEA Week.
Provided by IDEA Week
IDEA Week has been an annual event hosted by the South Bend - Elkhart Regional Partnership since 2017. This sign is from the 2023 IDEA Week.

Entrepreneurs, students, and community leaders will gather in South Bend this week for IDEA Week 2025, a four-day event focused on innovation, technology, and business development.

Organized by the South Bend – Elkhart Regional Partnership, the event runs April 22–25 and features workshops, keynote speakers, live performances, and networking opportunities at venues throughout the city.

Organizers will launch the week with a kickoff party at the Momentum Entrepreneurship Hub on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Sessions and events will take place at several locations, including South Bend City Church, the St. Joseph County Public Library, and the Morris Performing Arts Center.

This year’s speakers include Ashley Flowers, creator of the popular true crime podcast Crime Junkie, and Max Yoder, author and co-founder of Lessonly, a learning software company. Topics will range from business leadership to hands-on demonstrations of emerging technologies.

Most events are free and open to the public. However, several require paid tickets, including performances by the band OK Go at the Morris, comedian Sahib Singh, and a community dance party.

Organizers said IDEA Week aims to strengthen the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and create space for meaningful collaboration.

South Bend - Elkhart Regional Partnership is an underwriter for WVPE.
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
