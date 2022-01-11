-
South Bend-Elkhart Regional partnership CEO Regina Emberton is stepping down in February to become the CEO of ChoiceLight, an area public-private…
The South Bend-Elkhart Regional Development Authority was awarded the full $50 million dollars it was seeking in state economic development grants…
Cities and counties in the South Bend-Elkhart area have teamed up to ask for $50 million in state funding for economic development projects. Regional…
An economic development group in the South Bend-Elkhart area is piloting a new apprenticeship program for the region. The program will be run by Labs for…
The South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership is hosting a launch event June 17 where people can submit project ideas for a $50 million state grant. “The…
A regional partnership has awarded almost $2.5 million in grants to colleges and universities throughout the South Bend-Elkhart area. Eight schools –…
St. Joseph County and City of Mishawaka representatives will meet tonight, Jan. 25, to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Mishawaka’s economy,…