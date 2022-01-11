increasing cases

-
The Indiana Department of Health reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. This is the first time cases have been this high since Jan. 5 and…
-
Elkhart County has joined LaGrange in the “red” category, which indicates unchecked community spread of COVID-19. All other WVPE listener counties stayed…
-
Nearly 9,000 Hoosier kids received their first COVID-19 dose in about a week – despite an error with the state’s online system, which caused…
-
All WVPE listener counties remained the same color this week on Indiana’s COVID-19 tracking map. But most are still “orange,” indicating high spread of…
-
Four WVPE listener counties are now in the “red” category on Indiana’s COVID-19 tracking map, with Starke and Pulaski joining Fulton and LaGrange in that…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb opted not to reimpose any COVID-19 restrictions Thursday as he extended the state’s public health emergency for another month.Indiana,…
-
On Tuesday, Indiana surpassed 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day for the first time since May. Now, many WVPE listener counties have moved back into the…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb won’t reimpose any mask mandates in Hoosier schools, only urging students, teachers and staff to mask up amid a surge of COVID-19.The…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb will decide later this week whether to reimpose any COVID-19 restrictions as the delta variant surges in Indiana.The Centers for Disease…
-
The Indiana Department of Health reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. This is the first time the state has surpassed 1,000 new cases in a…