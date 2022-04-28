Indiana passes 1.7M confirmed COVID-19 cases, sees slight uptick since April 1

Indiana surpassed 1.7 million confirmed cases following its dashboard update Wednesday, adding its most recent 100,000 new cases over the last four months.

Since April 1, Indiana has seen a small uptick in new cases.

In January, the state averaged 11,474.5 new cases per day. In February, that fell to 1,456.1 and March dropped to 241 new cases per day.

But, there has been a slight statewide uptick in new confirmed cases in April so far, with the month’s average growing to 280 and the previous week’s average at 453 new cases per day.

There is a big caveat to these numbers: At-home tests are not reported to the Indiana Department of Health. The state eliminated metrics like positivity rates, aligning with a national push from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But hospitalizations remain at nearly pandemic-lows, with COVID-19 accounting for less than 3 percent of the state’s total hospital census.

And in April so far, Indiana has added just 66 deaths to its total, averaging fewer than three deaths per day – which is a pandemic record.

