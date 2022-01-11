-
The Berrien County Health Department is hosting a free educational event Thursday focused on preventing infant mortality.In a news release, the county…
About 100 Hoosier women die every year from pregnancy-related complications. A panel of health experts and policymakers are pushing for greater awareness…
Indiana recently announced infant mortality rates are the lowest ever. Some counties like St. Joseph County say it’s too early to note exact changes at…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials say Indiana saw the biggest decrease in its infant mortality rate in six years.According to The Indianapolis Star, the state…
A new state program designed to combat Indiana’s high infant and maternal mortality rates launches in January. The OB Navigator program will start in 20…
Health leaders are raising awareness about a new initiative to tackle Indiana's high infant and maternal mortality rates. The state launched a public…
A number of measures to address Indiana’s high infant and maternal mortality rates were adopted during the past legislative session. The new laws, which…