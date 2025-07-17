St. Joseph County Health Department reapplies for grant to support mothers and babies

The St. Joseph County Department of Health is seeking another round of state funding to continue its maternal and infant health initiative, known as EMBER, Empowering Moms and Babies through Education and Resilience.

The department recently applied for Indiana’s Safety PIN grant, a four-year program aimed at reducing the state’s high infant mortality rate. EMBER offers prenatal education, in-home postpartum visits, and weekly support groups to expectant and new mothers in the 46628 ZIP code, one of the highest-risk areas in the county.

“We are emphasizing, uh, addressing maternal and infant needs so that we can have healthier moms delivering healthier babies,” said Dr. Michelle Migliore, the county’s health officer.

The EMBER program connects participants with registered nurses and community health workers who help mothers navigate insurance, find local providers, and prepare for childbirth and early parenting. Migliore said the program also brings in outside professionals to teach classes on topics like breastfeeding, high blood pressure, diabetes, and mental health.

Although the department faces cuts to some non-mandated services, Migliore said her staff remains focused on its mission.

“Yes, these funding cuts did occur, but we are still committed to taking care of the community,” she said. “We still will be present in the community and passionately to uh providing for the community's health in Saint Joseph County.”

If approved, the new Safety PIN grant cycle will begin in October 2025. The health department previously completed a full four-year cycle of the grant, and must demonstrate success during the first two years of the next round to receive renewal.

Weekly EMBER classes are held at Beacon on Lincoln Way West. More information is available through the St. Joseph County Department of Health.