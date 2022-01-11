-
Today we talk to three guests about maternal mortality in Indiana, and the many issues surrounding it.Produced by Micah Yason.Guests:Jenna…
-
About 100 Hoosier women die every year from pregnancy-related complications. A panel of health experts and policymakers are pushing for greater awareness…
-
Senate Republicans gutted a bill Monday that would have required employers to reasonably accommodate pregnant employees’ needs.The legislation is a…
-
There’s a call out for data-driven solutions to address the state’s high rates of infant and maternal mortality. The Healthy Mom + Baby Datapalooza…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health announced a grant that will go toward improving the state’s review process of maternal deaths. Indiana has one of…