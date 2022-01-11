-
Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly is joining other pharmaceutical companies in arguing against legislation that aims to reduce drug costs. Congress is debating…
-
Diabetes advocates say Eli Lilly’s latest price reduction on one of its generic insulins is not enough. One group says the cost of insulin is still…
-
Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly is reducing the list price of one of its frequently-used insulins for a second time in the last two…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 30 additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 203. The state announced nearly 6,000 total…
-
Eli Lilly announced a new program Tuesday that caps the out-of-pocket costs for most insulin users at $35 a month. The Indianapolis-based company says…
-
Eli Lilly announced plans Tuesday to offer less expensive versions of two of the company’s insulin pens, eight months after introducing a reduced-price…
-
After a report criticized Eli Lilly and Co. for not doing enough to make affordable insulin available, the company launched a campaign Thursday to raise…