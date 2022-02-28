© 2022 WVPE
Michigan News

Kildee introduces legislation to cap insulin costs

Michigan Radio | By Sarah Cwiek
Published February 28, 2022 at 8:39 AM EST
Michigan Municipal League
/
dan kildee

The price of a month’s supply of insulin would be capped if legislation introduced by Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee is passed.

The Genesee County Democrat introduced the Affordable Insulin Now Act in the U.S. House on Friday. It would cap the price tag for a month’s supply of insulin at $35, regardless of insurance.

Currently, Kildee’s office said the average American with diabetes pays $375 a month for insulin. That’s a significant increase over the past decade, and much more than people in other developed countries.

Kildee said that’s unacceptable, and it’s forced some people to risk their health by rationing their insulin supplies.

"No one should have to choose between taking their medication as prescribed and putting a roof over their head. At a time when Big Pharma is making record profits, Congress must do more to lower costs,” he said in a press release.

Nearly identical legislation has been introduced by Democrats in the U.S. Senate. The American Diabetes Association has voiced its support.

